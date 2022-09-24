Overview

Dr. Meekyung Kim, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital and Emory University Hospital.



Dr. Kim works at Emory Clinic Gastroenterology, Atlanta, GA in Atlanta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.