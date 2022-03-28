Dr. Meeghan Giles, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Giles is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Meeghan Giles, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Murfreesboro, TN.
Foot and Ankle Specialists of Middle Tennessee1508 Carl Adams Dr Ste 102, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Directions (615) 896-9493
Tristar Stonecrest Medical Center200 Stonecrest Blvd, Smyrna, TN 37167 Directions (615) 896-9493
- Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital
- Tristar Stonecrest Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Best Life & Health Insurance
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicaid of Tennessee
- MultiPlan
- NALC Health Benefit Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
She is very thorough, kind, and knows her stuff. She took care of both my wife and I when we had plantar fasciitus. Neither of us have had any further issues since.
- Podiatry
- English
Dr. Giles has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Giles accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Giles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Giles has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Giles on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Giles. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Giles.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Giles, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Giles appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.