Overview

Dr. Meegan Gruber, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Providence St. Vincent Medical Center and Providence Willamette Falls Medical Center.



Dr. Gruber works at Artistic Lipo & Plastic Surgery in Tampa, FL with other offices in Beaverton, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.