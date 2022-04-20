Dr. Meeca Walker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Walker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Meeca Walker, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Parkridge East Hospital.
Women's Priority Healthcare929 Spring Creek Rd Ste 202, Chattanooga, TN 37412 Directions (423) 893-6898Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesdayClosedThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- 2 1208 Pointe Centre Dr Ste 230, Chattanooga, TN 37421 Directions (423) 893-6898
- Parkridge East Hospital
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicaid of Tennessee
- MultiPlan
- One Health
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Signature Health Alliance
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
My experience was great. She and her staff were so welcoming and professional. They made me feel so comfortable. She was very down to earth and understanding. She took the time to address all my concerns.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- Vanderbilt University Med Center
- Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Walker has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Walker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Walker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Walker has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Pap Smear and Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Walker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Walker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Walker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Walker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.