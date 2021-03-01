Dr. Median Ali, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ali is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Median Ali, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Median Ali, MD is a Pulmonologist in Miamisburg, OH. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonology. They graduated from Tishreen Univ and is affiliated with Kettering Health Dayton, Kettering Health Main Campus, Kettering Health Miamisburg and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.
Dr. Ali works at
Locations
-
1
Sycamore Medical Center Physicians Office Building4000 Miamisburg Centerville Rd Ste 450, Miamisburg, OH 45342 Directions (937) 439-3600
-
2
Kettering Health Main Campus3535 Southern Blvd, Dayton, OH 45429 Directions (937) 395-8805
Hospital Affiliations
- Kettering Health Dayton
- Kettering Health Main Campus
- Kettering Health Miamisburg
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ali?
Dr Ali is one of the kindest and most caring specialists I have ever seen . Always reviews the results of tests he does and explains he concerns. Always gives a sample of medication he would like to start me on , thus knowing if it will help me , before I spend a lot of money . He always ends with “ please call me if you have any concerns before your next visit “ !
About Dr. Median Ali, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 28 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1649253113
Education & Certifications
- Allegheny General Hospital
- Upmc Shadyside Hos
- Tishreen Univ
- Pulmonology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ali has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ali accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ali has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ali works at
Dr. Ali has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, Emphysema and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ali on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ali speaks Arabic.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Ali. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ali.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ali, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ali appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.