Overview

Dr. Median Ali, MD is a Pulmonologist in Miamisburg, OH. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonology. They graduated from Tishreen Univ and is affiliated with Kettering Health Dayton, Kettering Health Main Campus, Kettering Health Miamisburg and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.



Dr. Ali works at Pulmonary Medicine Of Dayton, Inc. in Miamisburg, OH with other offices in Dayton, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, Emphysema and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.