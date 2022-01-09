See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Katy, TX
Dr. Medhavi Jogi, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4.5 (84)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Medhavi Jogi, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Katy, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine Affiliated Hospitals and Clinics and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center, Houston Methodist West Hospital and Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital.

Dr. Jogi works at Houston Thyroid and Endocrine Specialists in Katy, TX with other offices in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Thyroid Goiter and Diabetic Ketoacidosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Katy Office - Houston Thyroid and Endocrine
    23920 Katy Fwy Ste 500, Katy, TX 77494 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 795-0770
  2. 2
    Houston Thyroid and Endocrine Specialists
    6624 Fannin St Ste 2260, Houston, TX 77030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 795-0770
  3. 3
    Katy Office
    18300 Katy Fwy Ste 225, Houston, TX 77094 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 795-0770

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
  • Houston Methodist West Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Thyroid Goiter
Diabetic Ketoacidosis
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Thyroid Goiter
Diabetic Ketoacidosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acquired Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Acromegaly Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Adrenal Tumor Chevron Icon
Adult Type 1 Diabetes Chevron Icon
Adult Type 2 Diabetes Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Congenital Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drug Induced Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fine Needle Aspiration Biopsy of Thyroid Nodules Chevron Icon
Follicular Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroid Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Insulin Pump Therapy Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Lymphomatous Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Medullary Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Nodular Goiter Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Obesity Counseling Chevron Icon
Outpatient Radioactive Iodine (RAI) Therapy Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Papillary Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Postpartum Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Primary Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Subclinical Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Thyroid Agenesis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Nuclear Medicine Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer, Anaplastic Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer, Familial Medullary Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer, Hurthle Cell Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Hormone Balancing Chevron Icon
    Jan 09, 2022
    Dr. Jogi is very knowledgable in his field. He actively listens to your concerns and takes the time to educate you on the issues you are experiencing. His staff is also very helpful. I strongly recommend his practice.
    About Dr. Medhavi Jogi, MD

    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    • 20 years of experience
    • English
    • 1568484657
    Education & Certifications

    • Endocrinology, Diabetes, Thyroid Disease, Hormone Disorders, Diabetes and Metabolism, Baylor College of Medicine Affiliated Hospitals, Houston, TX
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    • Baylor College Medicine
    • Baylor College Of Medicine Affiliated Hospitals and Clinics
    • University of Texas / Austin Campus
    • Internal Medicine
