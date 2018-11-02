Overview

Dr. Medhat Sidaros, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Wilson, NC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Wilson Medical Center.



Dr. Sidaros works at New Hope Primary Care in Wilson, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.