Dr. Medha Gavai, MD
Dr. Medha Gavai, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Highland Park, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from NAGPUR UNIVERSITY / JAWAHARLAL NEHRU MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.
University Pediatric Associates317 Cleveland Ave # 101A, Highland Park, NJ 08904 Directions (732) 838-3408
University Pediatric AssociatesD1 Brier Hill Ct, East Brunswick, NJ 08816 Directions (732) 836-8794
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
I can't express how great Dr. Gavai is. She was exceptional at consulting with me and arriving at a quick diagnosis of pyloric stenosis for my newborn daughter. She and her office cleared any obstacles in getting to the ultrasound, pediatric ER, and connecting with the pediatric surgeon. She visited us in the hospital and followed up with me personally by phone. What's more, her calm demeanor is incredible helpful for children and babies alike. I am so glad I found Dr. Gavai for my daughter.
About Dr. Medha Gavai, MD
- Pediatrics
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1104849181
- Milton Hershey Medical Center
- Milton Hershey Medical Center
- Milton Hershey Medical Center
- NAGPUR UNIVERSITY / JAWAHARLAL NEHRU MEDICAL COLLEGE
