Dr. Medeia Gartel, MD

Psychiatry
3 (6)
Dr. Medeia Gartel, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from FIRST MOSKOW SECHENOV MEDICAL INSTITUTE I.M. SECENOVA and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.

Dr. Gartel works at Mt Sinai Psychiatry/Bhvrl Hlth in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Nondependent Cocaine Abuse, Nondependent Opioid Abuse and Nondependent Alcohol Abuse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    2653 W Ogden Ave Fl 2, Chicago, IL 60608 (773) 257-6672

  Mount Sinai Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Nondependent Cocaine Abuse
Nondependent Opioid Abuse
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse
Nondependent Opioid Abuse
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse

Treatment frequency



Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Homicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Hallucinogen Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Autism
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Personality Disorder (OCPD) Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Phobia
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
    Jan 10, 2017
    I have been seeing Dr. M. Gartel for about 6-8 years now. She is the best of all the psychiatry I have been with since 1994. She is very caring, listened to my problems and she is very concerned and she will give me a very good advices, much better than all the psychiatry I have. She is very compassionate and very understanding on my flaws. There is nobody better than Dr. M. Gartel. She is always there if I need her.
    Lorna G. in Chicago, il. — Jan 10, 2017
    Psychiatry
    English, Spanish
    1447243241
    Medical Education
    FIRST MOSKOW SECHENOV MEDICAL INSTITUTE I.M. SECENOVA
    Dr. Gartel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gartel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gartel works at Mt Sinai Psychiatry/Bhvrl Hlth in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. Gartel’s profile.

    Dr. Gartel has seen patients for Nondependent Cocaine Abuse, Nondependent Opioid Abuse and Nondependent Alcohol Abuse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gartel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Gartel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gartel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gartel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gartel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

