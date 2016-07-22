Overview

Dr. Meda Billys, MD is a Dermatologist in Dinuba, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Kaweah Health Medical Center.



Dr. Billys works at Kaweah Delta Dinuba Health Clinic in Dinuba, CA with other offices in Lindsay, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Intertrigo and Impetigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.