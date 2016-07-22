Dr. Meda Billys, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Billys is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Meda Billys, MD
Overview
Dr. Meda Billys, MD is a Dermatologist in Dinuba, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Kaweah Health Medical Center.
Locations
Kaweah Delta Dinuba Health Clinic355 Monte Vista Dr Ste A, Dinuba, CA 93618 Directions (559) 595-7650
Kaweah Delta Lindsay Health Clinic839 Sequoia Ave, Lindsay, CA 93247 Directions (559) 562-1546
Hospital Affiliations
- Kaweah Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Was hesitant to have laser treatment but I'm thoroughly pleased that I came here. Definitely will continue treatment with Dr Billys
About Dr. Meda Billys, MD
- Dermatology
- 40 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- DUKE UNIVERSITY
- Dermatology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Billys has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Billys accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Billys has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Billys has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Intertrigo and Impetigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Billys on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Billys. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Billys.
