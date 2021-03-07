See All Oncologists in Atlanta, GA
Dr. Meaghan Tenney, MD

Oncology
4.5 (14)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Meaghan Tenney, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Oncology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Northside Hospital and Northside Hospital Forsyth.

Dr. Tenney works at Georgia Perinatal Consultants in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Cumming, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Ovarian Cysts, Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders and Gynecologic Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Atlanta Campus
    1000 Johnson Ferry Rd, Atlanta, GA 30342 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 851-8000
  2. 2
    University Gynecologic Oncology - Cumming
    1100 Northside Forsyth Dr Ste 420, Cumming, GA 30041 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 292-3100
  3. 3
    Northside Hospital Forsyth
    1200 Northside Forsyth Dr, Cumming, GA 30041 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 484-5316
  4. 4
    University Gynecologic Oncology - Atlanta
    960 Johnson Ferry Rd Ste 130, Atlanta, GA 30342 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 300-2990

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northside Hospital
  • Northside Hospital Forsyth

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ovarian Cysts
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders
Gynecologic Cancer
Ovarian Cysts
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders
Gynecologic Cancer
Nausea
Ovarian Cancer
Peritoneal Cancer
Secondary Malignancies
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Adenomyosis
Anemia
Cervical Cancer
Cervical Polyps
Colorectal Cancer
HPV (Human Papillomavirus)
Neutropenia
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Pap Smear Abnormalities
Skin Screenings
Symptomatic Menopause
Uterine Cancer
Uterine Fibroids
Vulvar Cancer
Bowenoid Papulosis
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma)
Brain Cancer
Breast Cancer
Cancer
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Fallopian Tube Cancer
Fallopian Tube Disorders
Female Infertility
High Risk Pregnancy
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Kidney Cancer
Lung Cancer
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Oral Cancer
Osteosarcoma
Perimenopause
Pleural Cancer
Rectovaginal Fistula
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance
Secondary Hypertension
Skin Cancer
Small Intestine Cancer
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Tongue Cancer
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female
Uterine Diseases
Vaginal Cancer
Vaginal Prolapse
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 07, 2021
    Dr. Tenney is a superb in every sense of the word. I felt 100% confident going into my surgery and everything, including recovery, went even more smoothly that I’d hoped. The big problem is her office staff, both administrative and clinical. They were dismissive, didn’t listen and were rude. No-one seemed to be able to think “upstream” or answer more than a very basic question.
    About Dr. Meaghan Tenney, MD

    Specialties
    • Oncology
    • 18 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1356502959
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center
    Residency
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Meaghan Tenney, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tenney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tenney has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tenney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tenney has seen patients for Ovarian Cysts, Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders and Gynecologic Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tenney on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Tenney. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tenney.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tenney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tenney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

