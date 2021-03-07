Dr. Meaghan Tenney, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tenney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Meaghan Tenney, MD
Overview
Dr. Meaghan Tenney, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Oncology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Northside Hospital and Northside Hospital Forsyth.
Dr. Tenney works at
Locations
-
1
Atlanta Campus1000 Johnson Ferry Rd, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 851-8000
-
2
University Gynecologic Oncology - Cumming1100 Northside Forsyth Dr Ste 420, Cumming, GA 30041 Directions (770) 292-3100
-
3
Northside Hospital Forsyth1200 Northside Forsyth Dr, Cumming, GA 30041 Directions (615) 484-5316
-
4
University Gynecologic Oncology - Atlanta960 Johnson Ferry Rd Ste 130, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 300-2990
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
- Northside Hospital Forsyth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tenney?
Dr. Tenney is a superb in every sense of the word. I felt 100% confident going into my surgery and everything, including recovery, went even more smoothly that I’d hoped. The big problem is her office staff, both administrative and clinical. They were dismissive, didn’t listen and were rude. No-one seemed to be able to think “upstream” or answer more than a very basic question.
About Dr. Meaghan Tenney, MD
- Oncology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1356502959
Education & Certifications
- University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tenney has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tenney accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tenney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tenney works at
Dr. Tenney has seen patients for Ovarian Cysts, Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders and Gynecologic Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tenney on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tenney speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Tenney. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tenney.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tenney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tenney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.