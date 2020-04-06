Dr. Meaghan Collamore, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Collamore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Meaghan Collamore, DMD
Dr. Meaghan Collamore, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Exeter, NH.
Dr. Collamore works at
Rockingham Dental Group16 Hampton Rd, Exeter, NH 03833 Directions (603) 709-2416
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Collamore is a fantastic dentist. She is very patient and kind and takes her time to explain your dental care plan. If you want to have a great experience at the dentist, go to Rockingham Dental and request Dr. Collamore. She's the best!
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1609137256
Dr. Collamore has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Collamore accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Collamore using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Collamore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Collamore. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Collamore.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Collamore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Collamore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.