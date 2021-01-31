Overview

Dr. Meagan Vermeulen, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Sewell, NJ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED.



Dr. Vermeulen works at Rowan Family Medicine, Washington Township in Sewell, NJ with other offices in Stratford, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.