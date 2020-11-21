Dr. Thomas has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Meagan Thomas, MD
Dr. Meagan Thomas, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Columbia, SC.
Palmetto Health-USC Family Medicine3600 Forest Dr Ste 300, Columbia, SC 29204 Directions (803) 749-5101Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Family Practice Center3209 Colonial Dr, Columbia, SC 29203 Directions (803) 434-6113
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
She is Excellent!! Very caring, thorough and she does not just give up, returns calls and is genuinely concerned about the patient
- Family Medicine
- English
- Family Practice
Dr. Thomas accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thomas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thomas has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thomas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thomas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thomas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.