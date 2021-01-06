See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Fountain Valley, CA
Dr. Meagan Moore, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Meagan Moore, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4 (29)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Meagan Moore, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fountain Valley, CA. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Moore works at Bustillo Medical Corp. Inc. in Fountain Valley, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Bustillo Medical Corp. Inc.
    9900 Talbert Ave Ste 202, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 378-5552
  2. 2
    Memorialcare Orange Coast Memorial Medical Center
    9920 TALBERT AVE, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 215-9347

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Colposcopy
Pap Smear Abnormalities
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test
Colposcopy
Pap Smear Abnormalities
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Amniocentesis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Moore?

    Jan 06, 2021
    Love Dr. Moore...excellent bedside manners, she’s very personable and take time with patients. I’ve been going to Dr. Moore for over 20 years and I’m 53 years old and have never met a OBGYN doctor that is so caring and honest. I moved to Dallas 13 years ago and have not been able to find an OBGYN that even come close to her in Dallas. Therefore, I literally fly to California once a year to have my well check and mammograms done. She’s definitely one of a kind.
    Adrienne Rush — Jan 06, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Meagan Moore, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Meagan Moore, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Moore to family and friends

    Dr. Moore's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Moore

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Meagan Moore, MD.

    About Dr. Meagan Moore, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1447388244
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • BROWN UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Meagan Moore, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Moore has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Moore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Moore works at Bustillo Medical Corp. Inc. in Fountain Valley, CA. View the full address on Dr. Moore’s profile.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Moore. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moore.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Meagan Moore, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.