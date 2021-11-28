Dr. Costedio has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Meagan Costedio, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Meagan Costedio, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Beachwood, OH.
Dr. Costedio works at
Locations
-
1
Ahuja Medical Center1000 Auburn Dr, Beachwood, OH 44122 Directions (216) 593-1315
Hospital Affiliations
- University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center
- University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Costedio?
I have only good things to say about the care I received from Dr. Costedio and her team. From the first time I met her following my cancer diagnosis, I knew that I would be in good hands. She was always receptive to my many questions, always took the time to explain things in a manner I was able to understand.
About Dr. Meagan Costedio, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1942326483
Education & Certifications
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Costedio accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Costedio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Costedio works at
Dr. Costedio has seen patients for Colectomy and Colorectal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Costedio on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
63 patients have reviewed Dr. Costedio. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Costedio.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Costedio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Costedio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.