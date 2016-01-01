Overview

Dr. Meagan Bailey, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Neurology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Bailey works at Novant Health Neurology - Doctors Circle (Building A) in Wilmington, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Dystonia, Tremor and Essential Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.