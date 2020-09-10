Overview

Dr. Meada Pakour, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Pakour works at Optum - Family Medicine in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.