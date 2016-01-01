See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Charleston, SC
Pediatric Psychiatry
2.5 (5)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. McLeod Gwynette Jr, MD is a Pediatric Psychiatry Specialist in Charleston, SC. They graduated from University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.

Dr. Gwynette Jr works at MUSC Health Institute of Psychiatry in Charleston, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    MUSC Health Institute of Psychiatry
    67 President St Rm 459, Charleston, SC 29425 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bipolar Disorder
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder
Schizoaffective Disorder
Bipolar Disorder
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder
Schizoaffective Disorder

Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Narcissistic Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
    About Dr. McLeod Gwynette Jr, MD

    • Pediatric Psychiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1750477881
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Hospital Affiliations

    • MUSC Health University Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. McLeod Gwynette Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gwynette Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gwynette Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gwynette Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gwynette Jr works at MUSC Health Institute of Psychiatry in Charleston, SC. View the full address on Dr. Gwynette Jr’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Gwynette Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gwynette Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gwynette Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gwynette Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

