Dr. McLean Sheperd, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. McLean Sheperd, MD is a Dermatologist in Mount Pleasant, SC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatopathology. They graduated from Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med.
Sheperd Integrative Dermatology912 Old Georgetown Rd, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 Directions (843) 216-3530
Dr. Sheperd is an amazing doctor and person, inside and out! She is so compassionate and caring and goes above and beyond to show that. I drive 2 hours to her office because it is beautiful, the staff is wonderful and the feeling there is so relaxing. But, the main reason is because of Dr. Sheperd! She is amazing!
- Dermatology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med
- Dermatopathology
Dr. Sheperd has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sheperd accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sheperd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sheperd has seen patients for Dermatitis, Itchy Skin and Rash, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sheperd on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Sheperd. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sheperd.
