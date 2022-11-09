Overview

Dr. McLean Sheperd, MD is a Dermatologist in Mount Pleasant, SC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatopathology. They graduated from Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med.



Dr. Sheperd works at SHEPERD INTEGRATIVE DERMATOLOGY in Mount Pleasant, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Itchy Skin and Rash along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.