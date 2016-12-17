Dr. Hugentobler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McKay Hugentobler, DPM
Overview
Dr. McKay Hugentobler, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Hot Springs National Park, AR. They specialize in Podiatry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from IOWA STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mena Regional Health System and National Park Medical Center.
Dr. Hugentobler works at
Locations
Ouachita Foot & Ankle106 Ridgeway St Ste D, Hot Springs National Park, AR 71901 Directions (501) 627-0700
Hospital Affiliations
- Mena Regional Health System
- National Park Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I recently had toe joint replacement. After surgery, he recommended laser treatments to expedite the healing process. It was easy and pain free that took six treatments; eight minutes each treatment. It was wonderful, I was practically pain free immediately upon receiving the treatments, and the best news is I was on the knee walker and boot less time. In fact, I am now walking in a shoe two - three weeks early than diagnosed!! Dr. Hugentobler and staff are wonderful. Thank you!
About Dr. McKay Hugentobler, DPM
- Podiatry
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- IOWA STATE UNIVERSITY
