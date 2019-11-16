Overview

Dr. McDonald Arnot, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Denison, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from Unt Hsc Tcom and is affiliated with Alliancehealth Durant, Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital at Sherman and Texoma Medical Center.



Dr. Arnot works at Em Care in Denison, TX with other offices in Durant, OK and Sherman, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Swimmer's Ear, Allergic Rhinitis and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.