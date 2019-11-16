See All Otolaryngologists in Denison, TX
Dr. McDonald Arnot, DO Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. McDonald Arnot, DO

Ear, Nose, and Throat
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. McDonald Arnot, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Denison, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from Unt Hsc Tcom and is affiliated with Alliancehealth Durant, Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital at Sherman and Texoma Medical Center.

Dr. Arnot works at Em Care in Denison, TX with other offices in Durant, OK and Sherman, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Swimmer's Ear, Allergic Rhinitis and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Thomas Ripp, MD
Dr. Thomas Ripp, MD
0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Neil Vora, MD
Dr. Neil Vora, MD
8 (8)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Texoma Medical Center
    5016 S US Highway 75, Denison, TX 75020 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (903) 771-7503
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
  2. 2
    Alliancehealth Durant
    1800 W University Blvd, Durant, OK 74701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (580) 924-3080
  3. 3
    Ear Nose/Throat Center-N Texas
    204 Medical Dr Ste 200, Sherman, TX 75092 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (903) 771-7503
  4. 4
    ENT Centers of North Texas
    2600 N US HIGHWAY 75, Sherman, TX 75090 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (903) 416-6250
  5. 5
    Medical Center of Southeastern Oklahoma
    1727 Chuckwa Dr Ste 100, Durant, OK 74701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (580) 931-8848

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Alliancehealth Durant
  • Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital at Sherman
  • Texoma Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Swimmer's Ear
Allergic Rhinitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Swimmer's Ear
Allergic Rhinitis
Chronic Sinusitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Swimmer's Ear Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Imaging Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Myocutaneous Flaps Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Care Network
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Arnot?

    Nov 16, 2019
    Pretty much a simple yearly check. Wait time was a little long but i was seen at the durant, okla office which was still being organized. Knowledgable Addressed problems. Very polite.
    Pamela — Nov 16, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. McDonald Arnot, DO
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. McDonald Arnot, DO?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Arnot to family and friends

    Dr. Arnot's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Arnot

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. McDonald Arnot, DO.

    About Dr. McDonald Arnot, DO

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1952699803
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • MSU COM - McLaren Oakland Hospital Pontiac Otolaryngology and Facial Plastic Surgery
    Residency
    Internship
    • MSU COM - Pontiac Osteopathic Hospital Otolaryngology and Facial Plastic Surgery
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Unt Hsc Tcom
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Virginia
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. McDonald Arnot, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arnot is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Arnot has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Arnot has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Arnot has seen patients for Swimmer's Ear, Allergic Rhinitis and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Arnot on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Arnot. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arnot.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arnot, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arnot appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. McDonald Arnot, DO?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.