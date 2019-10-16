Dr. Kenny has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McCabe Kenny, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. McCabe Kenny, MD is an Urology Specialist in Clive, IA. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Broadlawns Medical Center, Iowa Specialty Hospital - Belmond, Mercyone Des Moines Medical Center and UnityPoint Health - Iowa Methodist Medical Center.
Dr. Kenny works at
Locations
Urology Center of Iowa12129 University Ave, Clive, IA 50325 Directions (515) 400-3550Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Select Specialty Hospital-des Moines1111 6th Ave, Des Moines, IA 50314 Directions (515) 247-4400
Hospital Affiliations
- Broadlawns Medical Center
- Iowa Specialty Hospital - Belmond
- Mercyone Des Moines Medical Center
- UnityPoint Health - Iowa Methodist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
We are very satisfied with Dr. Kenny. He helped my father get the situation under control. He is never rushed with you. He explains things very thoroughly. I highly recommend Dr. Kenny for any Urology needs. He and his nurses are so kind, gentle and you are treated well.
About Dr. McCabe Kenny, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1164721338
Education & Certifications
- University of Colorado - Denver
- Saint Louis University School of Medicine
- University of Iowa
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kenny accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kenny has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kenny works at
Dr. Kenny has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kenny on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Kenny. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kenny.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kenny, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kenny appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.