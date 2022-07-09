Dr. Maziyar Kalani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kalani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maziyar Kalani, MD
Dr. Maziyar Kalani, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ.
Phoenix - Neurology5777 E Mayo Blvd Fl 2, Phoenix, AZ 85054 Directions (480) 550-8891
Dr. Kalani is an excellent surgeon. He is very knowledgeable and has incredible bedside manners. He made me feel very comfortable with the entire process. He has my highest recommendations.
- English, Persian
- Mayo Clinic Hospital
Dr. Kalani has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kalani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
