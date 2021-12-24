Overview

Dr. Mazin Yaldo, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Farmington Hills, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn, Scripps Green Hospital, Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego and Sharp Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Yaldo works at Yaldo Eye Center in Farmington Hills, MI with other offices in Garden City, MI and San Diego, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.