Overview

Dr. Mazin Salem, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Mercy Saint Anne Hospital, Promedica Monroe Regional Hospital, ProMedica Toledo Hospital and University of Toledo Medical Center.



Dr. Salem works at Primary Care Partners in Toledo, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.