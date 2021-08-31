Dr. Tamimi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mazin Tamimi, MD
Overview
Dr. Mazin Tamimi, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BASRA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Parkland Health And Hospital System.
Locations
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center - Zale Lipshy5151 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, TX 75235 Directions (214) 645-4790
UT Southwestern Clinic5303 Harry Hines Blvd Fl 7 Ste 800, Dallas, TX 75390 Directions (214) 645-2225
William P Clements Jr Univ Hosp6201 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, TX 75235 Directions (214) 633-5555
Hospital Affiliations
- Parkland Health And Hospital System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I love Dr. Al-Tamimi . He is brilliant. He is caring. His main concern is healing. He worked on me. It was a long and detailed surgery with lots of nerves and muscle. Replaced vertabrae. I TRUST HIM TOTALLY!! HE is AMAZING........And his STAFF
About Dr. Mazin Tamimi, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 38 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1033169982
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF BASRA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
