Dr. Mazin Al-Hakeem, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (64)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience
Dr. Mazin Al-Hakeem, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Rancho Cucamonga, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Mayo Medical School, Mayo Clinic Rochester, MN - M.D. and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.

Dr. Al-Hakeem works at Plastic Surgery Institute of California in Rancho Cucamonga, CA with other offices in Huntington Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Plastic Surgery Institute of California
    8112 Milliken Ave Ste 202, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 765-2437
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 2:00pm
    Plastic Surgery Institute of California
    19671 Beach Blvd Ste 321, Huntington Beach, CA 92648 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 459-7863
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 2:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hoag Hospital Newport Beach

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominoplasty
Arm Reduction Surgery
Breast Augmentation
Abdominoplasty
Arm Reduction Surgery
Breast Augmentation

Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Arm Reduction Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Facelift
Fat Grafting to the Buttock Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Mini Tummy Tuck Chevron Icon
Neck Lift Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Thigh Lift Chevron Icon
Upper Body Lift Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 64 ratings
    Patient Ratings (64)
    5 Star
    (53)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Sep 15, 2020
    The best doctor ever had a tummy tuck muscle repair and bbl
    Cristina Tafolla — Sep 15, 2020
    About Dr. Mazin Al-Hakeem, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1366565764
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • General Surgery - Yale New Haven Hospital, New Haven, CT|Plastic Surgery - Nassau County Medical Center, East Meadow, NY|Yale New Haven Hospital, New Haven, Ct
    Medical Education
    • Mayo Medical School, Mayo Clinic Rochester, MN - M.D.
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mazin Al-Hakeem, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Al-Hakeem is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Al-Hakeem has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Al-Hakeem has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    64 patients have reviewed Dr. Al-Hakeem. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Al-Hakeem.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Al-Hakeem, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Al-Hakeem appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

