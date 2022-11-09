Overview

Dr. Maziar Zamani, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Laguna Hills, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of Vermont / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach and Saddleback Medical Center.



Dr. Zamani works at Saddleback Medical Group Inc in Laguna Hills, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.