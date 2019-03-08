Overview

Dr. Maziar Mahjoobi, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Denison, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center- Longview.



Dr. Mahjoobi works at Texoma Cardiovascular Care in Denison, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Primary Pulmonary Hypertension, Pulmonary Hypertension and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.