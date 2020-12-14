See All Ophthalmologists in Beverly Hills, CA
Dr. Maziar Lalezary, MD

Ophthalmology
5 (29)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Maziar Lalezary, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Univ Of Ca San Diego Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center, Desert Regional Medical Center, Loma Linda University Medical Center and Olympia Medical Center.

Dr. Lalezary works at Doctor Retina, CA, Los Angeles in Beverly Hills, CA with other offices in Encino, CA, Huntington Park, CA and Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Vitreous Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Beverly Hills Office
    8383 Wilshire Blvd Ste 440, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 571-5026
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 11:00am
    Encino Office
    16661 Ventura Blvd Ste 826, Encino, CA 91436 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 373-8462
    Huntington Park
    2621 Zoe Ave Fl 1, Huntington Park, CA 90255 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 373-8462
    Westwood Office
    10884 Santa Monica Blvd Fl 2, Los Angeles, CA 90025 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 373-8462

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
  • Desert Regional Medical Center
  • Loma Linda University Medical Center
  • Olympia Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Vitreous Hemorrhage
Optic Neuritis
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis
Vitreous Hemorrhage
Optic Neuritis
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cataract Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Hypopyon Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Ameritas
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Delta Dental
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Guardian
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • MetLife
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • POMCO Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Dec 14, 2020
    I have macular degeneration (wet) in both eyes. Dr Lalezary has been treating me for the last several years at the Westlake Village Darin Eye Center. Because of the excellent care he has given me, my condition is stable, or as he likes to call it "under maintenance". At every visit, he carefully explains the status of my condition. I'm impressed with his medical knowledge. I would strongly recommend Dr. Lalezary for anyone who needs a retina specialist.
    Zyg Martynowicz — Dec 14, 2020
    About Dr. Maziar Lalezary, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 17 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    • English, Persian and Spanish
    • 1710170253
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Vanderbilt Eye Institute-Vitreo-Retinal Surgery
    • Vanderbilt Eye Institute-Ophthalmology
    • Harbor-UCLA Medical Center
    • Univ Of Ca San Diego Sch Of Med
    • University of California at Los Angeles
    • Ophthalmology
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Maziar Lalezary, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lalezary is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lalezary has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lalezary has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lalezary has seen patients for Vitreous Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lalezary on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Lalezary. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lalezary.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lalezary, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lalezary appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

