Dr. Maziar Lalezary, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lalezary is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maziar Lalezary, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Maziar Lalezary, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Univ Of Ca San Diego Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center, Desert Regional Medical Center, Loma Linda University Medical Center and Olympia Medical Center.
Dr. Lalezary works at
Locations
-
1
Beverly Hills Office8383 Wilshire Blvd Ste 440, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Directions (310) 571-5026Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 11:00am
-
2
Encino Office16661 Ventura Blvd Ste 826, Encino, CA 91436 Directions (844) 373-8462
-
3
Huntington Park2621 Zoe Ave Fl 1, Huntington Park, CA 90255 Directions (844) 373-8462
-
4
Westwood Office10884 Santa Monica Blvd Fl 2, Los Angeles, CA 90025 Directions (844) 373-8462
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
- Desert Regional Medical Center
- Loma Linda University Medical Center
- Olympia Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Health Net
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MetLife
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lalezary?
I have macular degeneration (wet) in both eyes. Dr Lalezary has been treating me for the last several years at the Westlake Village Darin Eye Center. Because of the excellent care he has given me, my condition is stable, or as he likes to call it "under maintenance". At every visit, he carefully explains the status of my condition. I'm impressed with his medical knowledge. I would strongly recommend Dr. Lalezary for anyone who needs a retina specialist.
About Dr. Maziar Lalezary, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 17 years of experience
- English, Persian and Spanish
- 1710170253
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt Eye Institute-Vitreo-Retinal Surgery
- Vanderbilt Eye Institute-Ophthalmology
- Harbor-UCLA Medical Center
- Univ Of Ca San Diego Sch Of Med
- University of California at Los Angeles
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lalezary has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lalezary accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lalezary has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lalezary works at
Dr. Lalezary has seen patients for Vitreous Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lalezary on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lalezary speaks Persian and Spanish.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Lalezary. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lalezary.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lalezary, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lalezary appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.