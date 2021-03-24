See All Ophthalmologists in Fresno, CA
Dr. Maziar Bidar, MD

Oculoplastic Surgery
4 (41)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Maziar Bidar, MD is an Oculoplastic Surgery Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Oculoplastic Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from George Washington University / School of Medicine And Health Sciences|George Washington University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center, Clovis Community Medical Center, Community Regional Medical Center and Valley Children's Hospital.

Dr. Bidar works at Fogg Maxwell and Lanier MD Inc in Fresno, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), Eyelid Disorders and Blocked Tear Duct along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Fogg Maxwell & Lanier M.d. Inc.
    3830 N 1st St, Fresno, CA 93726 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 449-5010
    California Eye Institute
    1360 E Herndon Ave Ste 102, Fresno, CA 93720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 449-5054

Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Eyelid Disorders
Blocked Tear Duct
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Eyelid Disorders
Blocked Tear Duct

Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Blepharochalasis Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Eyebrow Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Growth Chevron Icon
Eyelid Inflammation Chevron Icon
Eyelid Lesions Chevron Icon
Eyelid Tumor Chevron Icon
Facial Trauma Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nasolacrimal Duct Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Orbital Diseases Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
4.2
Average provider rating
Based on 41 ratings
Patient Ratings (41)
5 Star
(33)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(8)
About Dr. Maziar Bidar, MD

  • Oculoplastic Surgery
  • 23 years of experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
  • English, French, Persian and Spanish
  • Male
  • 1689693657
Education & Certifications

  • University Of Tn/St Jude Chldrn's|Vanderbilt University Hospital
  • University Of Co Health Science
  • Kaiser Fnd Hosp|Kaiser Fnd Hospital
  • George Washington University / School of Medicine And Health Sciences|George Washington University School Of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations

  • Saint Agnes Medical Center
  • Clovis Community Medical Center
  • Community Regional Medical Center
  • Valley Children's Hospital

Dr. Maziar Bidar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bidar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Bidar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Bidar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Bidar works at Fogg Maxwell and Lanier MD Inc in Fresno, CA. View the full address on Dr. Bidar’s profile.

Dr. Bidar has seen patients for Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), Eyelid Disorders and Blocked Tear Duct, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bidar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

Dr. Bidar speaks French, Persian and Spanish.

41 patients have reviewed Dr. Bidar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bidar.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bidar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bidar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.