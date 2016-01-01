Dr. Mazher Hussain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hussain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mazher Hussain, MD
Overview
Dr. Mazher Hussain, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Waterford, MI. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / KING EDWARD MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mclaren Oakland and Saint Joseph Mercy Oakland.
Dr. Hussain works at
Locations
Advanced Pain Center4206 PONTIAC LAKE RD, Waterford, MI 48328 Directions (248) 742-1638
Hospital Affiliations
- Mclaren Oakland
- Saint Joseph Mercy Oakland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Mazher Hussain, MD
- Psychiatry
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1134161292
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / KING EDWARD MEDICAL COLLEGE
