Dr. Mazhar Golewale, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mazhar Golewale, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Oakbrook Terrace, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Al-Ameen Medical College, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus.
Locations
Suburban Behavioral Health Inc.1S443 Summit Ave Ste 305, Oakbrook Terrace, IL 60181 Directions (630) 355-0450
Hospital Affiliations
- Edward Hospital - Main Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- HealthLink
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Options
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. G. is a kind and caring doctor. He listens to his patients. Dionne is one of a kind. She helped me with everything I threw at her. She is an extreme asset to this practice.
About Dr. Mazhar Golewale, MD
- Psychiatry
- 26 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Urdu
- 1104048446
Education & Certifications
- Clinical Research Institute
- University of Kansas / School of Medicine
- Al Ameen Med College
- Al-Ameen Medical College, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences
- Secab Preuniversity College Bijapur, India
- Psychiatry
