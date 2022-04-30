Dr. Mazhar Elamir, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elamir is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mazhar Elamir, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mazhar Elamir, MD is a Pulmonologist in Jersey City, NJ. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from KASR EL AINI COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / UNIVERSITY OF CAIRO and is affiliated with Christ Hospital and Jersey City Medical Center.
Locations
-
1
Jersey City Breathing Center192 Harrison Ave, Jersey City, NJ 07304 Directions (201) 333-5363
-
2
Carepoint Health Christ Hospital176 Palisade Ave, Jersey City, NJ 07306 Directions (201) 795-8200
Hospital Affiliations
- Christ Hospital
- Jersey City Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Long wait- but a GREAT Dr.....Instills confidence...not an alarmist
About Dr. Mazhar Elamir, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 41 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1972527950
Education & Certifications
- KASR EL AINI COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / UNIVERSITY OF CAIRO
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Elamir has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elamir accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Elamir has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Elamir has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Elamir on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Elamir speaks Arabic.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Elamir. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elamir.
