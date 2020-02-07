Dr. Mazen Shoukfeh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shoukfeh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mazen Shoukfeh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mazen Shoukfeh, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Berkley, MI.
Dr. Shoukfeh works at
Locations
-
1
Northpointe Heart Center27901 Woodward Ave Ste 300, Berkley, MI 48072 Directions (248) 545-4850
-
2
Beaumont Childrens Hospital3601 W 13 Mile Rd, Royal Oak, MI 48073 Directions (248) 898-9060MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
-
3
Beaumont Northpointe Heart Center - Sterling Heights44344 Dequindre Rd Ste 560, Sterling Heights, MI 48314 Directions (248) 545-0070
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shoukfeh?
Dr. Shoukfeh is very kind and compassionate. He never rushes through your appointment and takes whatever time is needed to answer all of your questions.
About Dr. Mazen Shoukfeh, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Arabic
- 1730139882
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shoukfeh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shoukfeh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shoukfeh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shoukfeh works at
Dr. Shoukfeh has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Chest Pain and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shoukfeh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shoukfeh speaks Arabic.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Shoukfeh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shoukfeh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shoukfeh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shoukfeh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.