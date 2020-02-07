Overview

Dr. Mazen Shoukfeh, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Berkley, MI.



Dr. Shoukfeh works at Beaumont Northpointe Heart Center in Berkley, MI with other offices in Royal Oak, MI and Sterling Heights, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Chest Pain and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.