Dr. Mazen Saad, DDS
Overview
Dr. Mazen Saad, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Burtonsville, MD.
Dr. Saad works at
Locations
-
1
Burtonsville Dental Care15648 Old Columbia Pike # 100, Burtonsville, MD 20866 Directions (240) 363-7586
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I love Dr Saad he is an amazing dentist and he is very very caring ..I give this dentist a 100% for outstanding service and his staff is awesome.
About Dr. Mazen Saad, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1710287651
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Saad has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saad accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Saad using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Saad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Saad works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Saad. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saad.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.