Dr. Muhammad Mardini, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mardini is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Muhammad Mardini, MD
Overview
Dr. Muhammad Mardini, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lodi, CA.
Dr. Mardini works at
Locations
-
1
Waleed Ibrahim M.d. Inc.999 S Fairmont Ave Ste 115, Lodi, CA 95240 Directions (209) 369-2955
-
2
Lodi Outpatient Surgical Center521 S Ham Ln Ste F, Lodi, CA 95242 Directions (209) 333-0905
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Lodi Memorial
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mardini?
About Dr. Muhammad Mardini, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Arabic
- 1518909126
Education & Certifications
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mardini has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mardini accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mardini has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mardini works at
Dr. Mardini has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Abdominal Pain and Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mardini on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mardini speaks Arabic.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Mardini. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mardini.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mardini, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mardini appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.