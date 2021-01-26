Dr. Mazen Mahjoub, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mahjoub is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Offers telehealth
Dr. Mazen Mahjoub, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Warren, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALEPPO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, Mercy Health - St. Joseph Warren Hospital and Trumbull Regional Medical Center.
Mazen Mahjoub MD9375 E Market St Ste 3, Warren, OH 44484 Directions (330) 392-0100
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital
- Mercy Health - St. Joseph Warren Hospital
- Trumbull Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Dr. Mahjoub saved my husbands life. The doctor was very caring and vigilant in keeping a close eye on my husbands condition and was upfront in answering all of my questions and explained his situation in terms I could understand. I would trust him completely with my whole family.
- Cardiology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- UNIVERSITY OF ALEPPO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
