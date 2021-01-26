Overview

Dr. Mazen Mahjoub, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Warren, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALEPPO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, Mercy Health - St. Joseph Warren Hospital and Trumbull Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Mahjoub works at Mazen Mahjoub MD in Warren, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Cardiomyopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.