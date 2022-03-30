Dr. Mazen Khattab, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khattab is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mazen Khattab, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mazen Khattab, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They completed their fellowship with Western Pennsylvania Hospital
Dr. Khattab works at
Locations
-
1
Texas Breast Specialists2925 W Rose Garden Ln, Phoenix, AZ 85027 Directions (623) 265-7215
-
2
Arizona Oncology Associates7200 W Bell Rd, Glendale, AZ 85308 Directions (623) 487-4822
-
3
Phoenix - Deer Valley - Medical Oncology19646 N 27th Ave Ste 406, Phoenix, AZ 85027 Directions (623) 587-4868
Hospital Affiliations
- Campbell County Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Khattab?
An incredibly caring doctor who goes to great lengths to ensure his patients receive necessary care in a timely manner. He and his staff are absolutely top notch!
About Dr. Mazen Khattab, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- English, Arabic
- 1205804283
Education & Certifications
- Western Pennsylvania Hospital
- Western Res Care Syst Northside Med Ctr
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khattab has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khattab accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khattab has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khattab works at
Dr. Khattab has seen patients for Anemia, Ductal Carcinoma in Situ and Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khattab on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Khattab speaks Arabic.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Khattab. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khattab.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khattab, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khattab appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.