Dr. Mazen Hashisho, MD

Vascular Surgery
3.5 (3)
24 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Mazen Hashisho, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Surgery. They graduated from American University of Beirut and is affiliated with Beverly Hospital, Garden Grove Hospital and Medical Center, Natividad Medical Center and West Anaheim Medical Center.

Dr. Hashisho works at Santa Barbara Vascular Specialists in Santa Barbara, CA with other offices in Los Alamitos, CA and Bellflower, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Compression along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Santa Barbara Vascular Specialists
    520 W Junipero St, Santa Barbara, CA 93105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 730-1470
  2
    Prohealth Partners A Med Grp Inc
    3801 Katella Ave Ste 206, Los Alamitos, CA 90720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 493-3764
  3
    Greater Long Beach Vascular Access A Medical Corp.
    16506 Lakewood Blvd Ste 200, Bellflower, CA 90706 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 867-5300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beverly Hospital
  • Garden Grove Hospital and Medical Center
  • Natividad Medical Center
  • West Anaheim Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Venous Compression
Port Placements or Replacements
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dialysis Access Procedures Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Stenting Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Neoplasm, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • Fidelis Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Mazen Hashisho, MD

    • Vascular Surgery
    • 24 years of experience
    • English, Arabic and French
    • 1255524427
    Education & Certifications

    • Loma Linda U MC
    • University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics
    • American University of Beirut-Medical Center
    • American University of Beirut
    • Thoracic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hashisho has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hashisho has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hashisho has seen patients for Venous Compression, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hashisho on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Hashisho. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hashisho.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hashisho, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hashisho appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

