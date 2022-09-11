See All Plastic Surgeons in Troy, MI
Dr. Mazen Harake, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (39)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Mazen Harake, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Troy, MI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.

Dr. Harake works at The Harake Institute of Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, Troy, MI in Troy, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Harake Institute - Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    1050 Wilshire Dr, Troy, MI 48084 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 825-4011
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
  • Beaumont Hospital, Troy

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Benign Tumor
Breast Cancer
Breast Diseases
Benign Tumor
Breast Cancer
Breast Diseases

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Face Skin Lesions Chevron Icon
Facial Trauma Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Humana
    • Priority Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 39 ratings
    Patient Ratings (39)
    5 Star
    (32)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Sep 11, 2022
    Dr. Harake is an amazing doctor. I’ve never had surgery before and he knew that. He walked me through every step of my breast reduction to ease my anxiety. The results are better than I could have ever imagined. The entire staff at the Harake Institute deserves 10 stars.
    Tanya Robin — Sep 11, 2022
    About Dr. Mazen Harake, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic and French
    NPI Number
    • 1699986760
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Ohio State University - Aesthetic Plastic Surgery Fellowship
    Residency
    • Henry Ford Hospital General Surgery Residency
    Internship
    • Henry Ford Hospital
    Medical Education
    • WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mazen Harake, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harake is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Harake has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Harake has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Harake works at The Harake Institute of Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, Troy, MI in Troy, MI. View the full address on Dr. Harake’s profile.

    39 patients have reviewed Dr. Harake. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harake.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harake, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harake appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

