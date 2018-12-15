Overview

Dr. Mazen Hakim, MD is a Pulmonologist in Gadsden, AL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALEPPO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Gadsden Regional Medical Center and Riverview Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Hakim works at GADSDEN LUNG CTR in Gadsden, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.