Dr. Mazen Hadid, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mazen Hadid, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Rockford, IL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Fhn Memorial Hospital, Katherine Shaw Bethea Hospital and SwedishAmerican Hospital.
Locations
1
Swedish American Heart Institute1340 Charles St Ste 300, Rockford, IL 61104 Directions (779) 696-5888
2
Freeport Regional Health Care Foundation1036 W Stephenson St, Freeport, IL 61032 Directions (815) 599-7726
3
Swedish American Med Ctr Belvidere1625 S State St, Belvidere, IL 61008 Directions (779) 696-6130
4
Rosecrance Swedish American Collaboration1401 E State St, Rockford, IL 61104 Directions (779) 696-6130
Hospital Affiliations
- Fhn Memorial Hospital
- Katherine Shaw Bethea Hospital
- SwedishAmerican Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Mazen Hadid, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Arabic
- 1477704252
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hadid accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hadid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hadid has seen patients for Hypertension, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hadid on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hadid speaks Arabic.
Dr. Hadid has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hadid.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hadid, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hadid appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.