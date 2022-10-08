Dr. Mazen Ganim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ganim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mazen Ganim, MD
Overview
Dr. Mazen Ganim, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from University of Texas-Houston Medical School and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
Locations
Vital Heart & Vein6400 Fannin St Ste 2210B, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 796-9696Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Vital Heart & Vein18450 Highway 59 N Ste 200, Humble, TX 77338 Directions (281) 446-6656
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr> Ganim has treated me for over 20 yrs. Trust him completely. He is interested in his patients. The only doctor ever to call me at home to follow up on my condition. In my opinion he is great.
About Dr. Mazen Ganim, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- English, Arabic and Mandarin
- 1740398577
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas-Houston Medical School
- Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
