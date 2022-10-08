Overview

Dr. Mazen Ganim, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from University of Texas-Houston Medical School and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.



Dr. Ganim works at Vital Heart & Vein in Houston, TX with other offices in Humble, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Hypertensive Heart Disease and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.