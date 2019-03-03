Dr. Mazen Daoud, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Daoud is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mazen Daoud, MD
Overview
Dr. Mazen Daoud, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical & Laboratory Dermatological Immunology. They graduated from University Of Damascus, Faculty Of Medicine.
Locations
Advanced Dermatology Specialties11821 Palm Beach Blvd Unit 123, Fort Myers, FL 33905 Directions (239) 274-0005
Ft. Myers Dermatopathology PA12580 University Dr Ste 200, Fort Myers, FL 33907 Directions (239) 274-0005
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Enterprise Group
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Benesys
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Pekin Insurance
- POMCO Group
- Simplifi
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
Ratings & Reviews
Courteous and efficient.
About Dr. Mazen Daoud, MD
- Dermatopathology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic Rochester
- Michigan State University
- University Of Damascus, Faculty Of Medicine
- Clinical & Laboratory Dermatological Immunology and Dermatopathology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Daoud has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daoud accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Daoud has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Daoud. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Daoud.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Daoud, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Daoud appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.