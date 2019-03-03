See All Dermatopathologists in Fort Myers, FL
Dr. Mazen Daoud, MD

Dermatopathology
3.5 (26)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Mazen Daoud, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical & Laboratory Dermatological Immunology. They graduated from University Of Damascus, Faculty Of Medicine.

Dr. Daoud works at Advanced Dermatology Specialties in Fort Myers, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Dermatology Specialties
    11821 Palm Beach Blvd Unit 123, Fort Myers, FL 33905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 274-0005
  2. 2
    Ft. Myers Dermatopathology PA
    12580 University Dr Ste 200, Fort Myers, FL 33907 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 274-0005

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin Cancer
Actinic Keratosis
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Skin Cancer
Actinic Keratosis
Squamous Cell Carcinoma

Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • American Enterprise Group
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Benesys
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • Pekin Insurance
    • POMCO Group
    • Simplifi
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Mar 03, 2019
    Courteous and efficient.
    FL, FL — Mar 03, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Mazen Daoud, MD
    About Dr. Mazen Daoud, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatopathology
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1316903560
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Mayo Clinic Rochester
    Internship
    • Michigan State University
    Medical Education
    • University Of Damascus, Faculty Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Clinical & Laboratory Dermatological Immunology and Dermatopathology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mazen Daoud, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Daoud is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Daoud has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Daoud has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Daoud works at Advanced Dermatology Specialties in Fort Myers, FL. View the full address on Dr. Daoud’s profile.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Daoud. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Daoud.

