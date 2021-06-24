Overview

Dr. Mazen Dahbar, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Sheffield Village, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from C.U. SHAH MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.



Dr. Dahbar works at Sheffield Family Health Center in Sheffield Village, OH with other offices in Mount Sterling, KY and Lorain, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.