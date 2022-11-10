Overview

Dr. Mazen Dahan, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Puyallup, WA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALEPPO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Dahan works at Pediatric Health Care in Puyallup, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.