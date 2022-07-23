Dr. Mazen Bazzi, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bazzi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mazen Bazzi, DO
Overview
Dr. Mazen Bazzi, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Livonia, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn, Beaumont Hospital Taylor, Beaumont Hospital, Trenton, Beaumont Hospital, Wayne, DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital and Trinity Health Livonia Hospital.
Dr. Bazzi works at
Locations
-
1
Vascular Associates of Michigan PC15370 Levan Rd Ste 1, Livonia, MI 48154 Directions (734) 462-8401
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn
- Beaumont Hospital Taylor
- Beaumont Hospital, Trenton
- Beaumont Hospital, Wayne
- DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital
- Trinity Health Livonia Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Bazzi?
Dr Bazzi is extremely skilled but not much on chatting. I didn't need a buddy I needed a surgeon-he's the guy. Saved my life twice. I don't care if his bedside manner is stiff , his skills are amazing.
About Dr. Mazen Bazzi, DO
- General Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1356590459
Education & Certifications
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bazzi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bazzi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bazzi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bazzi works at
Dr. Bazzi has seen patients for Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis, Embolectomy, Thrombectomy, or Vessel Exploration and Atherosclerosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bazzi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bazzi speaks Arabic.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Bazzi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bazzi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bazzi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bazzi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.