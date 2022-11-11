Overview

Dr. Mazen Alsatie, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University Of Damascus, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel, Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis and Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Alsatie works at Ascension Medical Group Indianapolis Gastroenterology in Indianapolis, IN with other offices in Fishers, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.